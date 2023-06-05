A massive fire broke out at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan in Delhi today, June 5. As per reports, the blaze erupted at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan in Delhi. A total of six fire tenders were sent to the spot. Reportedly, the fire broke out in a server room and was brought under control immediately, officials of Delhi Fire Service said. A video of the incident showing people waiting outside the Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan in Delhi has also gone viral on social media. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Slums of Jahangirpuri Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan

#WATCH | Fire broke out at Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan in Delhi. 6 fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire broke out in a server room and has been brought under control: Delhi Fire Service (Outside visuals from Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan) pic.twitter.com/AJz9TigDOV — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)