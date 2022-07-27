The Maharashtra government on Wednesday has decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in connection with agitations during Ganeshostav and Dahi Handi festivals. "In the cabinet meeting today, it has been decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi," said CM Eknath Shinde.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai | In the cabinet meeting today, it has been decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi (Krishna Janmashtami): Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/Dmkyn9UUAQ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

