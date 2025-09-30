In a shocking incident, a mentally unstable man tried to enter the ladies’ compartment of a Virar–Dadar local train from the luggage compartment on September 11, verbally abusing women passengers. The accused, 35-year-old Nathu Hansa from Valsad, Gujarat, was arrested by Borivali railway police at Bandra station on September 29. The incident was captured on video by commuter which later went viral on social media. Police traced Hansa using face recognition technology after uploading his photo and confirmed he is unemployed and mentally unstable. Following the arrest, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Mumbai Local Train Shocker: ‘Drunk’ Man Enters Women’s Coach at Chunabhatti Station, Tries To Remove Pants; Video Goes Viral.

