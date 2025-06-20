In a disturbing incident, an intoxicated man entered the women’s compartment of a slow Mumbai local train near Chunabhatti station around 8:00 am. Bound for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the man behaved indecently, attempting to remove his pants while leering at female passengers. When confronted, he became aggressive and later moved to another coach as the train approached Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar station. He was later seen reboarding the train through a different compartment. Reports said despite passengers' efforts to remove him and alert authorities, no railway staff or emergency helpline responded. Mumbai: Man Threatens Woman After Argument, Sets Her House Door on Fire in Gorai; Arrested.

‘Drunk’ Man Enters Women’s Coach at Chunabhatti Station, Tries To Remove Pants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGnews.live (@vognews.live)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)