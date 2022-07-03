Shiv Sena legislative party office has been sealed with a notice in Marathi pasted outside the office. "This office is closed as per instructions of Shiv Sena legislative party office," reads the notice. The newly-formed Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning on Sunday.

