A tragic fire erupted in a high-rise building in Mumbai's Masjid Bunder area, claiming the lives of two women and leaving another injured. The blaze broke out unexpectedly, prompting swift action from fire officials who managed to bring the situation under control. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the injured woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigations are underway. Mumbai Fire: Blaze That Erupted at Ismail Building in Masjid Bunder Area Declared 'Level-3 Fire', 7 Jumbo Water Tankers at Spot.

2 Women Dead, 1 Injured as Blaze Erupts in High-Rise Building

#BREAKING: A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Mumbai's Masjid Bunder area, causing the death of two women and injuring another. Fire officials controlled the blaze, and the injured woman was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment: BMC pic.twitter.com/7sHJYXr2vB — IANS (@ians_india) February 16, 2025

