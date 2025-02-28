Mumbai local train commuters on Central Line are advised to expect major travel disruptions this weekend - March 1 and 2 - due to two special traffic blocks for pre- and post-non-interlocking work at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The blocks are part of a platform extension project to accommodate 24-coach trains. The first block will occur from 11:30 PM Friday to 4:30 PM Saturday between CSMT and Byculla on the fast lines. The second block will take place from 11:15 pm Saturday to 9:15 am Sunday. Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here’s Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

Mumbai Mega Block on March 1–2

