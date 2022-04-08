Workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation who were protesting outside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence have been detained by police. Chaos prevailed outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai on Friday afternoon as over 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) held a protest there, giving slogans against the veteran politician, saying that he has not done anything to resolve their issues. The workers said they are firm on their demand of the merger of the MSRTC with the state government.

See Tweets:

Maharashtra | Protesting workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were detained by police outside NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence. — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)