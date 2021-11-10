Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to the daughter of an Indian cricketer. The accused Ramnagesh Alibathini, after team India's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 had given online threats. He has been arrested from Hyderabad.

