In a horrifying incident, a 9-year-old Dalit girl was abducted and allegedly gang-raped by two men near a temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, November 1. The minor victim was washing clothes with her sister near a well when the latter left briefly, after which the accused took her on a bike to a nearby temple and committed the crime. The incident came to light after a video of the assault surfaced online. Acting swiftly, the police arrested one of the accused identified in the footage, while a search for the other continues. The survivor has been sent for medical examination, and CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised to trace the second suspect. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. Mathura Horror: Woman Drugged, Repeatedly Raped and Threatened by Man She Met on Social Media Under Pretext of Private Meeting With Premanand Maharaj; Accused Arrested.

Minor Dalit Girl Abducted, Gang-Raped by 2 Men Near Temple in Mathura

UP के मथुरा में 9 साल की दलित बालिका के साथ गैगरेप की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया। 2 युवक उसे घर के बाहर से उठा ले गए थे। गांव के बाहर मन्दिर के पास आरोपियों ने वारदात की वीडियो बनाई। पीड़िता की फैमिली को वीडियो की जानकारी मिली तो मामला पुलिस तक पहुंचा। पुलिस ने वीडियो में दिख रहे… pic.twitter.com/j2Lnn9utaT — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of True Story UP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

