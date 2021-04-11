Mumbai Police Issues Link To Download Form To Apply for Essential Service Passes. People wanting to apply for Essential Service Passes can download the form, print, fill and submit a copy to the ACP of their respective areas. You can download the form here.

People wanting to apply for Essential Service Passes can download the form, print, fill and submit a copy to the ACP of their respective areas. You can download the form here: https://t.co/fN7VdkgBLH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)