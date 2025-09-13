Mumbai received heavy rains on Saturday afternoon, September 13, offering a welcome break from the persistent humidity and heat that had gripped the city in recent days. The rainfall brought cooler temperatures and much-needed relief to residents. Soon, Mumbaikars took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the videos of Mumbai rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "yellow" alert for the city, predicting a partly cloudy sky throughout the day with a likelihood of light showers continuing. According to the department, light to moderate rain is expected across various parts of the city. Weather Forecast Today, September 13: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Rains

Pelting #MumbaiRains rains right now. Blinding visibility in Dahisar. Rain Gods in full fury. Alexa, play Minnalvala and Pavizha Mazha 😂 https://t.co/jBz8nEpePl pic.twitter.com/dMqelX9wZ4 — അർച്ചന aka MN Karthikeyan (@akkaonfire) September 13, 2025

Rain B rings R elief to Mumbai

Heavy rain started in mumbai Jogeshwari ,andheri, #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/B6O0yx7Odl — Haider Shah (@HaiderShah999) September 13, 2025

