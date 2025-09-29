The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled down the weather warning for the Mumbai Metropolitan Area on Monday, September 29. The alert for Mumbai was toned down from Orange to yellow on September 29. Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad can now expect heavy rainfall at isolated places instead of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather office has forecasted light to moderate rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai rains data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 97.57%. As per the BMC's Mumbai rains data on Monday (September 29), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 14,12,132 million litres, which amounts to 97.57% of their total capacity. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 29: IMD Issues Orange Alert for City and Adjoining Districts, Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected; Check Details.

Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today

The IMD has downgraded it’s weather warning for today from an orange alert to now a yellow alert. From tomorrow light to moderate rains expected in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Palghar. pic.twitter.com/UpWYgL2wu1 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (RMC Mumbai). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)