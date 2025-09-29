Mumbai is under an orange alert for September 29, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by light thunderstorms and gusty winds. Neighbouring districts Palghar, Thane, and Raigad are also on Orange alert. Authorities have urged citizens to strictly follow official advisories, avoid hazardous or flood-prone areas, and limit non-essential travel. Safety measures include not taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and being prepared for waterlogging. The Mumbai Police have specifically cautioned against visiting coastal and low-lying regions. In case of emergencies, citizens are advised to dial 100, 112, or 103. The government has reiterated the importance of community cooperation to minimise risks during adverse weather conditions. Mumbai Rains: Police Urge Citizens To Avoid Visiting Coastal and Low-Lying Areas in View of IMD's Red Alert for City and Suburbs.

Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast Today, September 29

