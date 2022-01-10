Mumbai, January 10: Mumbai on Monday reported 13,648 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection. The active caseload in the city stood at 1,03,862. Total recoveries from COVID-19 in the city on Monday was 27,214 and the positivity rate was around 23 percent, as per official data.

Mumbai reports 13,648 COVID cases, 27,214 recoveries, and 5 deaths today Active cases: 1,03,862 Bed occupancy: 21% pic.twitter.com/rgelBg5Ubl — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)