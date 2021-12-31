Mumbai on Friday reported 5631 new COVID-19 cases, one death, and 548 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

At present, the city has 16,441 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 749707 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged and With one new death, the fatalities toll in the city increased to 16,376.

Mumbai reports 5,631 fresh COVID cases (4,223 asymptomatic), 548 recoveries, and one death today Active cases: 16,441 Total recoveries:749707 Death toll: 16,376 On December 30, the city recorded 3,671 infections pic.twitter.com/QgOA8fFabS — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

