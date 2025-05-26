A man lost his life in a shocking road rage incident in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area following an argument over overtaking. The clash quickly escalated, resulting in the victim being fatally attacked. The Pant Nagar Police have registered a case of murder against unknown individuals and have begun a manhunt to identify and apprehend those responsible. The violent episode has once again highlighted the alarming rise in aggression and intolerance on Mumbai’s busy roads. Police confirmed that an investigation is underway, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to aid in the search. Navi Mumbai Road Rage: 10–15 CISF Personnel Booked for Assaulting Doctor, 2 Others in Kharghar Area.

Man Killed in Ghatkopar For Overtaking; Murder Case Filed

The incident has raised concerns about growing aggression on city roads. Further investigation is in progress: Mumbai Police 2/2 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 26, 2025

