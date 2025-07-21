Amid the ongoing language debate in Maharashtra, a heated argument broke out in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar after a woman refused to speak Marathi, insisting on using Hindi instead. The incident, captured on video, shows a group of men confronting the woman, demanding she speak in Marathi, saying, “Speak in Marathi. This is Maharashtra.” In response, she firmly stated, “ Nahi, Hindi bolo tum!" (No, you talk in Hindi.) The woman can further be heard asking, "Tell me, Aren’t you Hindustani? Aren't you from Hindustan?” The incident has reignited the Marathi vs Hindi language row in the city. A police complaint has been filed, and the video continues to circulate widely on social media. ‘Speak Marathi or Get Out’: Mumbai Local Train Brawl Over Seat in Ladies Compartment Quickly Turns Into Language Row (Watch Video).

Marathi vs Hindi Clash in Mumbai

Marathi Vs Hindi In Mumbai: A video of a woman from #Ghatkopar saying that #Hindi is the language of #India , you should speak in Hindi and not #Marathi is going viral. pic.twitter.com/xz3u7MXN5z — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) July 21, 2025

‘Hindi Bolo!’ Woman Refuses to Speak Marathi in Ghatkopar

मुंबई के घाटकोपर इलाके में एक बार फिर मराठी और गैर मराठी आमने सामने.। महिला को मराठी नहीं थी, और मराठी लोग उस पर मराठी बोलने का दबाव डाल रहे थे. जिसके बाद महिला भी काफी गुस्से में आई और बोली वो हिंदी में ही बोलेगी, यह हिंदुस्तान है. pic.twitter.com/NhtCLShJE4 — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) July 20, 2025

