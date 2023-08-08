A 29-years-old woman passenger sustained injuries after she was thrown out of a moving train at Dadar station. The incident took place on August 6 in the ladies compartment of Udyan Express coming from Pune to Mumbai. The accused tried to molest the victim, but when she resisted, the accused pushed her out of the train. GRP police arrested the accused from CSMT station and has registered a case against him under various sections of IPC. Girl Pushed Out of Running Train in Bihar! Man Pushes Girlfriend From Speeding Train in Nalanda, Manhunt Launched.

Woman Passenger Thrown Out of Moving Train for Resisting Molestation

Maharashtra | A woman passenger, aged 29 years sustained injuries after she was thrown out of a train at Dadar station. The incident took place on 6th August in the ladies compartment of Udyan Express coming from Pune to Mumbai. The accused tried to molest the victim, but when… — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023

