Patna, June 14: A manhunt has been launched for a man who allegedly pushed his fiancee from a moving train in Bihar's Nalanda district, an official said on Wednesday. The incident came to light when the victim gathered consciousness and revealed her ordeal before the district police. As per the victim, she is a resident of Patna City and fell in love with a youth named Mani Kumar of the same locality. Bihar Shocker: Teenager Stabbed to Death, Another Injured Over DJ Song Dispute at Wedding Ceremony in Katihar.

A few days ago, the couple eloped and went to Haryana. When the girl's family learnt about it, they convinced the man's family and held a Panchayat. During Panchayat, both the sides agreed on the marriage. Accordingly, they returned home. "On June 10, Mani Kumar, along with the girl, was on the way to Rajgir by train. During the journey, an argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, the man pushed the girl from the running train and fled," said Dr Sibli Nomani, DSP Sadar of Nalanda. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Ties Son’s Hands and Feet With White Plastic Strings, Forces To Sit on Railway Tracks in Hardoi; Video Goes Viral.

"Villagers spotted the victim lying on the track in an unconscious stage. They rushed her to Sadar hospital Nalanda. After two days, the victim gathered consciousness and revealed her ordeal," Nomani said. "We have registered an FIR against Mani Kumar under relevant IPC sections of attempt to murder. Raids are on to nab him," he said.

