The Mumbai Traffic Police on Sunday issued a detailed list of road closures and alternate routes in view of the G20 summit in Kalina. In a traffic notification the police said, in order to prevent danger, obstructions, and inconvenience to the people, traffic restrictions were being issued. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Diversions in Mahim in View of Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs From December 7 to 18; Check Details.

Mumbai Traffic Update:

Ahead of the G-20 summit in Kalina, the following alterations to traffic management will be imposed from 12th December, 12am till 16th December, 4 pm. This is done to facilitate smoother traffic and to avoid inconvenience or danger.#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/vGm1pcvZ4F — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 11, 2022

