Mumbai, December 6: On Monday, the Mumbai Police on Monday issued traffic diversions for Mahim and its nearby areas in view of Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs. The Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah Urs 2022 will be held from December 7 to December 18. The Mumbai Traffuc Police has issued an official notification which states the traffic diversions and restriction in view if the URS.

According to a report in Mid-day, the traffic restriction have been put as a large number of devotees will be visiting the Mahim Dargah during from December 7 to December 18. The notification also states that the police have to make necessary arrangements for vehicular traffic as people shop from vendors located on Balmiya Lane situated near the Dargah Road. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Three-Day Travel Restrictions on Occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas; Check Details.

As per reports, the notification was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (HQ and Central), Traffic, Mumbai. In its notification, DCP Roushan said that an order has been issued to close road in order to prevent danger or any obstruction and inconvenience to the public during the URS.

According to the circular issue, Balmiya Lane from the stretch of 5 spice to Kapad Bazar will be closed for vehicular traffic while parking will be prohibited for the entire period. The traffic police has also issued alternate routes which people can take in order to avoid traffic congestion. Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicular Movement To Be Slow on These Roads on December 2 Due to VIP Movement, Check Details Here.

"North bound traffic shall take right turn from Kapad Bazar and shall proceed through L.J. Road and after 13-30 hours shall use Cadel Road," the circular stated. Besides south bound traffic will be able to use L.J. Road and Cadel from 7.00 hours to 13.30 hours.

