In what can be termed as shocking, a vegetable seller was caught on camera as he was washing the vegetables with floodwater to keep them fresh. The concerning incident is said to be from Nalasopara, adjacent to Mumbai. The time and date of the incident are unknown, but it has raised concerns for the health and well-being of the people. Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and Palghar on Friday, leading to a massive waterlogging and the weather department has issued an alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy showers. Noida Shocker: Street Vendor Uses Water From 'Sewage' to Clean Coconuts, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Vegetable Seller Washes Veggies in Floodwater

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)