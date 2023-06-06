A vendor was seen cleaning coconuts with sewage water in a viral video from Noida. The sickening incident was captured on video and has since gone viral, prompting the police to intervene. The coconut vendor was caught after he used unclean water from a nearby sewer to clean the fruits. As seen in the awful footage, the man filled a container with unsanitary sewage water and sprayed it over the piled-up coconut stock for sale. The video was put up on Twitter. The incident was reported to the police, who arrested the coconut vendor, Mohd. Sameer. Video of Vendor Selling Fruits in Weirdly Funny Way Goes Viral; Netizens Burst Out Laughing.

Watch Video of Man Using Sewage Water to Clean Fruits:

Noida Coconut Seller Arrested

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर नियमानुसार विधिक कार्रवाई की गई। pic.twitter.com/8BxvMQmZWf — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)