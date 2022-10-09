Sharad Poornima is celebrated after the Navratri festival ends. Sharad Poornima is one of the most famous Poornima in the Hindu calendar. Sharad Poornima, also known as Kojagiri Poornima, is celebrated by worshipping the moon. People keep fast called the Kojagara Vrat worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Indra. Here are the visuals of the full moon from Mumbai's Marine Drive and Girgaon. Also Read | Sharad Purnima 2022 Kheer Recipe: Know Rituals, Significance and Benefits of Consuming the Rice Kheer Kept in the Moonlight on Kojagiri Purnima (Watch Video).

Watch: Visuals of Full Moon From Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Girgaon

Mumbai: Visuals of full moon during 'Sharad Poornima from Marine drive & Girgaon Chowpatty pic.twitter.com/pmLC1uKhp5 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

