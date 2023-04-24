Mumbaikars will have to face some trouble as water supply was stopped in parts of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz after a pipeline got damaged. The pipeline got damaged during storm water drain work at R K Patkar road in Bandra West. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the repair work is underway and citizens will be informed when the water supply is restored in the area. Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Supply May Remain Disrupted for Three More Days, BMC Promises Normal Supply From April 23.

Mumbai Water Cut

Water supply of entire H west ward which includes parts of #Bandra, #Khar and #Santacruz has been suspended after a pipeline was damaged during Storm water drain work today morning at 11.20 am. Video below. https://t.co/duld1GNdKV — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) April 24, 2023

