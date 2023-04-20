Mumbai residents are likely to face water cut for three more days as the water supply in Mumbai is expected to be fully restored from early Sunday, April 23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Tuesday. The civic body said that the repair works of the water supply tunnel that was damaged last month had been completed before the deadline. Mumbaikars have been facing 15 percent cut in water supply from March 31 which is likely to be resolved in next three days. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Good News for Mumbaikars! BMC Rolls Back 15% Water Cut Decision, Normal Supply of Water To Begin From April 23.

Mumbai Water Cut Update

📢Good News 🚰Repairs of Gundavali-Bhandup Complex Water Tunnel successfully completed in record time! 🚰Mumbai Water Supply to be normalised from 23rd April 2023. 🚰Massive repair work of the tunnel completed in record 18 Days instead of the scheduled 30-Day timeline!… pic.twitter.com/XPyQ396kPW — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)