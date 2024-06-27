A 21-year-old woman, Ranjana Yadav, was brutally murdered in a busy market in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela as onlookers captured the incident on video. The attacker, identified as 26-year-old Durgesh Prajapati, a known stalker, stabbed Ranjana multiple times and slit her throat. Despite the presence of numerous shoppers, including a relative, no one intervened. The attack, caught on CCTV, showed Durgesh demanding a phone from Ranjana before the assault. After the murder, he calmly cleaned his hands and left. The police identified and arrested Durgesh the same day. Uttar Pradesh: Momos Seller Slits Man's Throat on Road in Bareilly, People Stand as Mute Spectator (Disturbing Video).

Murder in Chhattisgarh (Disturbing Video)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)