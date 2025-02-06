A shocking incident of harassment came to light in Muzaffarnagar’s Nai Mandi area after a video went viral on social media. The footage showed a Harassing woman on the road, sparking outrage among locals and netizens. Following the video's circulation, the Nai Mandi police acted swiftly, registering a case under relevant sections of the law. The accused, identified as Rohit, was arrested and later taken for medical examination. Confirming the arrest, CO Nai Mandi stated that strict action had been taken against the offender to ensure justice and maintain law and order in the area. Muzaffarnagar Shocker: Woman Raped, Killed by Elder Sister’s Husband Who Wanted To Marry Her; Accused Burn Body To Destroy Evidence.

After a video of a man stopping and harassing a girl walking on the road in Nai Mandi area of Muzaffarnagar went viral, the police arrested the accused Rohit and got him treated. pic.twitter.com/3WBicPtmlF — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 5, 2025

