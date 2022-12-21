These days people use unique and creative names of tea shops and food stalls to garner instant limelight. Names likes MBA chaiwala and Graduate Chaiwala have gained recognition. Now a man from Barh in Bihar has a unique name for his food stall. The food stall has been named “My Second Wife Restaurant’ and has become the talk of the town. It is located near Savera Cinema Hall in Barh Thana Road of Barh subdivision, 70 kms away from Patna. According to Ranjit Kumar, the owner of the restaurant, he spends more time in restaurant than at home due to which he has named his restaurant 'My Second Wife'. IndiGo Airline Crew, Passenger Engage in Heated Argument Onboard Plane, Video Goes Viral

Check Tweet:

बेवफा चायवाला, MBA चायवाला... इन दिनों तरह-तरह के नाम रखकर दुकानदार अपने रेस्त्रां की ओर लोगों को आकर्षित कर रहे हैं। अब जो नाम सामने आया है वो है 'My Second Wife Restaurant', जो कि पटना के बाढ़ नगर में स्थित है। इस नाम की इन दिनों खूब चर्चा हो रही है।#Patna #ख़बर_बिहारतक pic.twitter.com/qhawr4gr7u — Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) December 21, 2022

