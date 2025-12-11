A US entrepreneur's post praising India's quick delivery platforms is going viral on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), businessman James Blunt said that he was blown away when Swiggy and Blinkit delivered an order in just six minutes during his recent visit to India. Blunt also called India's ultra-fast delivery ecosystem far ahead of the United States and several other regions. The entrepreneur compared quick delivery platforms in India and the United States and said that in America, an Uber Eats order routinely takes an hour. "The efficiency gap is insane. What could be the reason?" he asked. Reacting to his post, one user said, "Insanely cheap, readily available labor and exploitation friendly regulations", while a second user suggested Blunt to Indian food, to which he said that he loves the food in India and biryani is his favourite. A third user wrote, "Yep, it blows my mind and I use it every day". Satya Nadella Praises Swiggy for Using Microsoft Fabric and AI To Revolutionise Delivery Operations in India.

US Businessman Praises India's Quick Delivery Platforms

Netizens React to James Blunt's Post

X User Asks US Entrepreneur to Try Indian Food

Blinkit Has Nicely Optimised Their Operations

