James Blunt said that he was blown away by Swiggy and Blinkit's delivery service (Photo Credits: Facebooj)

A US entrepreneur's post praising India's quick delivery platforms is going viral on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), businessman James Blunt said that he was blown away when Swiggy and Blinkit delivered an order in just six minutes during his recent visit to India. Blunt also called India's ultra-fast delivery ecosystem far ahead of the United States and several other regions. The entrepreneur compared quick delivery platforms in India and the United States and said that in America, an Uber Eats order routinely takes an hour. "The efficiency gap is insane. What could be the reason?" he asked. Reacting to his post, one user said, "Insanely cheap, readily available labor and exploitation friendly regulations", while a second user suggested Blunt to Indian food, to which he said that he loves the food in India and biryani is his favourite. A third user wrote, "Yep, it blows my mind and I use it every day". Satya Nadella Praises Swiggy for Using Microsoft Fabric and AI To Revolutionise Delivery Operations in India.

US Businessman Praises India's Quick Delivery Platforms

Every time I visit India, same as when I travel across Europe or the Middle East, there’s one thing that always stands out: the delivery speed is insane in India. @Swiggy , @letsblinkit… you order something and it’s at your door in 6 MINUTES. I was blown away! Meanwhile in the… — James Blunt (@JBlunt1018) December 10, 2025

Netizens React to James Blunt's Post

Insanely cheap, readily available labor and exploitation friendly regulations. At least true for India. Also it holds only in big cities in India. Not broadly. — Amit Behere (@_amitbehere) December 10, 2025

X User Asks US Entrepreneur to Try Indian Food

You should try Indian food too! It is delicious.India is also famous for silk, handicrafts, jewelry & spices. — Hemi (@hlotus00) December 10, 2025

Blinkit Has Nicely Optimised Their Operations

Yep, it blows my mind and I use it every day. Gotta acknowledge, Blinkit has nicely optimised their operations, they've set up a fulfillment center every 1-2 miles with a standard 10-20 delivery team. They can't be late even if they wanted to. — Anonymous Pandey (@razrgs) December 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)