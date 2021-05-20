Nagpur Man Cooks Biryani to Feed Stray Dogs, Says 'They Are Like My Kids, It Makes Me Happy'

Ranjeet Nath from Maharashtra's Nagpur feeds around 190 stray dogs with biryani. He said, "I am busy on Wednesday, Sunday & Friday as I prepare 30-40 kg biryani for these dogs. They are like my kids now. I won’t leave this work till I am alive, it makes me happy."(19.05) pic.twitter.com/DAlebZN7fW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

