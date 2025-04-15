In a chilling case of betrayal, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly poisoned to death by his 19-year-old friend and neighbour in Nagpur. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmita Rao, the accused mixed poison into a cold drink before offering it to the victim. The two are close friends, often spending time together and sharing meals. However, investigators say hidden jealousy had been brewing in the older teen's mind. Upset by his friend’s seemingly better lifestyle, the accused allegedly decided to take a fatal step after days of resentment. The victim collapsed after consuming the drink and could not be saved. An investigation is underway, and police say the accused has been taken into custody. Nagpur Shocker: Woman Hacks into Husband's WhatsApp After He Demands Porn-like Activities, Finds Explicit Photos and Videos of Other Women; Accused Man Arrested.

19-Year-Old Mixes Poison in Cold Drink and Kills Him

Nagpur, Maharashtra: DCP Rashmita Rao says, "A 17-year-old boy was killed by his 19-year-old friend and neighbor, who mixed poison into a cold drink. The two often went out and shared food and drinks, but this time, driven by jealousy and resentment, the accused could no longer… pic.twitter.com/5BnkcDmlWX — IANS (@ians_india) April 15, 2025

