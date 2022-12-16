The National Testing Agency , NTA has issued the exam calendar 2022. From CUET 2023 to NEET UG, exam dates of national-level entrance exams are released. As per the NTA exam calendar 2023, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Test , CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, 2023, and June 1 to June 7, 2023 are kept as reserved dates. Students can check the NTA exam calendar on the official website -- nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2023 Applications Invited by NTA? Here’s a Fact Check of the Fake News Going Viral

