The number of cases of deaths due to sudden heart attacks is rising. In such a tragic incident, an autorickshaw driver died after he suffered a heart attack during a ride in Navi Mumbai. The incident took place on Friday, February 10. An auto driver coming from behind got down and tried to give CPR to the victim. All in vain as the victim had died by then. The shocking incident was recorded on a nearby installed CCTV camera. Heart Attack Cases Rising in Young and Seemingly Fit People in India Post-COVID-19; Doctor Worried As Videos of People Suddenly Dying of Heart Attack Surface Almost Daily.

Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies of Heart Attack:

मुंबई से सटे नवी मुंबई में ऑटो रिक्शा चालक की ऑटो चलाते समय हार्ट अटैक से मौत, पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद. आस पास के लोग यह सब देख कर गुजर जाते है, पर पीछे से आ रहा है एक ऑटो चालक उतर कर पीड़ित ऑटो चालक को CPR देने की कोशिश भी करता है. पर पीड़ित ऑटो चालक की मौत हो चुकी थी. pic.twitter.com/wJfFBgjqfF — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) February 13, 2023

