Heavy rainfall continued to batter several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, etc, today, June 16. Amid heavy rainfall in the state, an unfortunate incident occurred in Navi Mumbai. A part of the road caved in at Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex in Navi Mumbai as the city received heavy rains. The video shared by the news agency ANI shows several vehicles stuck after a part of a road caves in at Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City, IMD Issues Orange Alert, Predicting Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places (See Pics and Videos).

Part of the Road Caves In at Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Part of the road caves in at Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex in Navi Mumbai during heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/FFTJBDhzw7 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2025

