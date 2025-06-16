Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, June 16. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the maximum city today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai. Soon after rains lashed parts of Mumbai, netizens took to social media to share photos and videos of #MumbaiRains. One user said, "Waterlogging is likely in Malad-Borivali-Thane-Kalyan-Dombivali," whereas a second user wrote, "The total water stocks were at 8.60% as on June 16." A third user commented, "Heavy rains in Goregaon. Western line has been getting a lot of rain since morning hours." Weather Forecast Today, June 16: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Waterlogging likely in Malad-Borivali-Thane-Kalyan-Dombivali🚨🚨 Extremely Heavy Rains will keep pounding above belt⛈️⛈️ Stay Indoors. Next 2 hours critical #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3X4szQ8NcJ — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) June 16, 2025

Rains in catchment areas from where Mumbai gets its daily supply yet to pick up. The total water stocks were at 8.60% as on June 16. https://t.co/gbO2u9JoXW pic.twitter.com/2OAhoFPcnm — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) June 16, 2025

The onslaught of constant, unrelenting Mumbai rains has begun. It’s nice for a bit but eventually feels like you’re living inside a wet sock. — Parth Chāran (@ParthCharan) June 16, 2025

IMD given red alert for Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur Orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Yellow Alert for Pune, Raigad and Nashik #MumbaiRains #PuneRains #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1cWix2pd5k — Maharashtra Rains (@Maharashtr19450) June 16, 2025

Heavy rains in Goregaon. Western line has been getting a lot of rain since morning hours. #MumbaiRains @bizjsem pic.twitter.com/3GQKEY8ooe — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) June 16, 2025

