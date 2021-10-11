Five Indian Army soldiers were martyred during an ongoing encounter in Shahadra area of Rajouri’s Thanamandi. The martyred soldiers have been identified as NB Sub Jaswinder Singh, Nk Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Gajjan Singh, Sep Vaisakh H and Sep Saraj Singh. Two operations were launched in Shopian. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said, “Two operations launched in Shopian this evening on a credible input. Encounter started at Tulran Shopian. 3-4 terrorists trapped. At Kheripora Shopian another operation launched & a contact expected soon. This is the 3rd encounter in last 24 hrs.”

NB Sub Jaswinder Singh, Nk Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Gajjan Singh lost their lives during an ongoing operation in Shahadra, Thanamandi, Rajouri (J&K): White Knight Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/L2YNasQ0KV — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Sep Saraj Singh and Sep Vaisakh H also lost their lives during an ongoing operation in Shahadra, Thanamandi, Rajouri (J&K): White Knight Corps, Indian Army pic.twitter.com/KinA2Qd8O1 — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

