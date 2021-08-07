The Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Saturday as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore & a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants.

