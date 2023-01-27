The Nepal Supreme Court on Friday sacked Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane from his post. The bench found him guilty in the citizenship and passport case. The apex court dismissed Lamichhane saying that he had not initiated a process to take a Nepali citizenship certificate after renouncing his US citizenship. Nepal Plane Crash: 60 Dead Bodies Handed over to Relatives.

Rabi Lamichhane Sacked From the Post of Nepal Home Minister:

Nepal's Supreme Court sacks Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane from his position over the issue of his passport and citizenship. (Pic: Lamichhane's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/Sf8Da586Xl — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

