Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, who is celebrating his birthday today said that he will meet his family and post that will leave for Delhi. "Under my leadership, we've 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party high command," he added. Shivakumar further said that his aim was to deliver Karnataka and he did it. As per reports, Siddaramaiah has put forward a suggestion that he is willing to share the Chief Minister position with DK Shivakumar. However, Siddaramaiah wants the first term and he would demit office after the first two years with Shivakumar to follow next. New Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah Willing To Share Chief Minister Post With DK Shivakuamar, Wants Position for First Two Years, Says Report.

Under My Leadership, We've 135 MLAs

#WATCH | It's my birthday today, I'll meet my family. Afterwards,I'll leave for Delhi.Under my leadership,we've 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka&I did it: K'taka Cong Pres DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/xlqvVCBLdv — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)