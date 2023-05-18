Congress MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh said that he is not happy that Shivakumar was made deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. This comes after the Congress high command chose Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka CM and Shivakumar as the deputy CM of the southern state. "I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka, we wanted to fulfill our commitment... That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept," DK Suresh said. In the future we will see, there is a long way to go, he added. DK Shivakumar Says He Has Agreed to Become Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka ‘In the Large Interest of Party’.

Here’s What DK Suresh Said

#WATCH | I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see:… pic.twitter.com/DGbiSIUeJk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

