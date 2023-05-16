Amid the ongoing tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar as to who will be chosen as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, another Congress leader has also jumped into the fray. G Parameshwara said that if the Congress high command gives him the responsibility of the CM post then he will definitely fulfil it. "They know everything about me and my work. I don't want to lobby," he added. Earlier in the day, G Parameshwara's supporters staged a protest in Karnataka's Tumakuru demanding a CM post for him. G Parameshwara won the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 from the Koratagere constituency. New Karnataka CM: G Parameshwara Supporters Stage Protest in Tumakuru Demanding Chief Minister Post for Him (Watch Video).

They Know Everything About Me and My Work

If the Congress high command gives me the responsibility of the CM post, I will definitely fulfil it. They know everything about me and my work. I don't want to lobby: Dr G Parameshwara, Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy CM on government formation in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/EQ97cdB1VV — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)