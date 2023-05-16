Amid the ongoing tussle between Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar to become the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a protest on Tuesday. As per reports, supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a protest in Karnataka's Tumakuru demanding a CM post for him. Notably, the development comes after G Parameshwara won the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 from the Koratagere constituency. He defeated independent candidate Hanumantharayappa. Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: Name of New Karnataka Chief Minister Likely To Be Announced in Next 24 Hours, Say Sources.

G Parameshwara Stage a Protest

