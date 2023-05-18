Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28 in a grand ceremony. ANI reported that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building. "Constriction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India," said Lok Sabha Secretariat. Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Websites Get New Look With Soft Launch.

New Parliament Building Inauguration Date:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on 28 May, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building. Constriction of the New… pic.twitter.com/njtmfVbRdp — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

