Forest officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in Tamil Nadu successfully rescued and reunited a lost elephant calf with its herd. The calf was discovered wandering alone, searching for its mother. The age of the elephant calf was about 4 to 5 months. The heartwarming video of the baby elephant reuniting with its mother has surfaced on social media. Tamil Nadu: Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Trapped in Agricultural Pond in Madukkarai Forest Range in Coimbatore, Video Surfaces.

Baby Elephant Reunited With Mother

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Forest Department reunites a lost baby elephant with its mother at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. pic.twitter.com/H5tQNLbAWT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 31, 2023

