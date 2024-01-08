The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that an Engineering girl student committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Rangareddy district, Telangana on January 5, 2024. NHRC has send a notice to the Government of Telangana over the issue. Reportedly, the victim had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting daily by the college bus from her residence in Kukatpally. The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights which is a matter of concern. Suicide Caught on Camera in Telangana: Female B.Tech Student Jumps From Fifth Floor of Building in Sangareddy, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

NHRC Sends Notice to Telangana Government Over Suicide of Engineering Student

National Human Rights Commission sends a notice to the Government of Telangana over the reported suicide of an Engineering girl student at her college in Rangareddy district. pic.twitter.com/2chbcqcTab — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)