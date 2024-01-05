A female B.Tech student died by suicide by jumping off a building on GITAM University campus in Telangana's Sangareddy. The disturbing suicide video has surfaced on social media. The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Renu Shri. A video of the shocking incident was shared online on Friday, January 5. The reason behind the girl's extreme step was not immediately known. Telangana Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide, Hangs Himself While on Video Call With Wife in Uppal.

Suicide Caught on Camera in Telangana

