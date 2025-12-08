A 50-year-old businessman was brutally hacked to death outside Foster Billabong School in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Monday morning, December 8. The deceased, identified as Ghanta Venkataratnam, a real estate businessman, was returning home on his scooter after dropping off his daughter when six men, two on a bike and four in an autorickshaw, attacked him. CCTV footage shows the assailants repeatedly stabbing him in the stomach, back, and neck, while onlookers and passing vehicles did not intervene. A case has been registered, and police have launched a probe into the matter. Hyderabad Stabbing Incident: Man Stabbed in Broad Daylight at Jagadgirigutta Bus Stop, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Brutally Hacked to Death With Knife by 6 Assailants in Telangana

More than the ghastly act, it is the collective silence of the society that frightens me. A man was hacked to death in broad daylight and full public view. None of the onlookers bothered to respond even after the assailants fled away pic.twitter.com/Vv55mTVZ0l — B Kartheek (@KartheekTnie) December 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

