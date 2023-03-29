National Investigation Agency today filed charge sheet against three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in the Hyderabad hand grenade case. Mohd Abdul Wajid, Samiuddin, and Maaz Hasan Farooq have been charged for their role in the terrorist conspiracy to raise funds, collect explosives and carry out recruitment into the LeT, ANI reported. NIA had taken over investigations into the case in January 2023 from Hyderabad Police. The investigations revealed that Zahed, Sami, and Maaz were in touch with Farhatulla Ghori, an ‘individual terrorist’ listed by the Government of India. Simultaneously, they were also in league with Siddiqu bin Osman, Abdul Majeed, and other LeT leaders and operatives. They had aimed to carry out bomb blasts at crowded places in Hyderabad City. PFI Crackdown: NIA Attaches Two Offices of Banned Organisation in Rajasthan Being Used As ‘Terror Training Camps’.

NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against Three Lashkar-E-Taiba Operatives:

NIA had taken over investigations into the case in January 2023 from Hyderabad Police. The investigations revealed that Zahed, Sami and Maaz were in touch with Farhatulla Ghori, an ‘individual terrorist’ listed by Government of India. Simultaneously, they were also in league with… — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)